Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Kylie Jenner tops Forbes highest-paid celebrities list, Akshay Kumar lone Bollywood star to make cut

With earnings of $48.5 million, the Bollywood superstar is at 52nd spot, pipping Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Forbes release its list of highest paid celebrities in the world for the year 2020. The world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees. Bollywood superstar ‘Khiladi,’ Akshay Kumar managed to find a place in the Forbes’ list of 100 highest paid celebrities. With the earning of $48.5 million, Akshay is at the 52nd spot, the only Indian in the list and ahead of some other well-known international entertainers such as Jennifer Lopez (56), Rihanna (60) and Jackie Chan (80) this year. (Image: Twitter @akshaykumar)
1/11

The Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities in the world for 2020 is out. The world's highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to find a place in the list of 100 highest-paid celebrities. With earnings of $48.5 million, Akshay is at the 52nd spot and ahead of some other well-known international entertainers such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Jackie Chan. Here we take a look at the celebrities headlining the standings. (Image: Twitter @akshaykumar)

Rank 10 | Dwayne Johnson | Earning: $87.5 million (Image: Facebook-Dwayne Johnson)
2/11

Rank 10 | Dwayne Johnson | Earnings: $87.5 million (Image: Facebook-Dwayne Johnson)

Rank 9 | Lebron James | Earning: $88.2 million (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Rank 9 | Lebron James | Earnings: $88.2 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Howard Stern | Earning: $90 million (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Rank 8 | Howard Stern | Earnings: $90 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Neymar | Earning: $95.5 million (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Rank 7 | Neymar | Earnings: $95.5 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Tyler Perry | Earning: $97 million (Image: tylerperry.com)
6/11

Rank 6 | Tyler Perry | Earnings: $97 million (Image: tylerperry.com)

Rank 5 | Lionel Messi | Earning: $104 million (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Rank 5 | Lionel Messi | Earnings: $104 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Earning: $105 million (Image: PTI)
8/11

Rank 4 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Earnings: $105 million (Image: PTI)

Rank 3 | Roger Federer | Earning: $106.3 million (Image: Reuters)
9/11

Rank 3 | Roger Federer | Earnings: $106.3 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 |Kanye West | Earning: $170 million (Image: Reuters)
10/11

Rank 2 |Kanye West | Earnings: $170 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Kylie Jenner | Earning: $590 million (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Rank 1 | Kylie Jenner | Earnings: $590 million (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #Forbes #Forbes highest-paid celebrities list #Slideshow #World News

