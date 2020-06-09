In Pics | Kylie Jenner tops Forbes highest-paid celebrities list, Akshay Kumar lone Bollywood star to make cut

The Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities in the world for 2020 is out. The world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to find a place in the list of 100 highest-paid celebrities. With earnings of $48.5 million, Akshay is at the 52nd spot and ahead of some other well-known international entertainers such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Jackie Chan. Here we take a look at the celebrities headlining the standings. (Image: Twitter @akshaykumar)