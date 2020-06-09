In Pics | Kylie Jenner tops Forbes highest-paid celebrities list, Akshay Kumar lone Bollywood star to make cut

With earnings of $48.5 million, the Bollywood superstar is at 52nd spot, pipping Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities in the world for 2020 is out. The world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to find a place in the list of 100 highest-paid celebrities. With earnings of $48.5 million, Akshay is at the 52nd spot and ahead of some other well-known international entertainers such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Jackie Chan. Here we take a look at the celebrities headlining the standings. (Image: Twitter @akshaykumar) 2/11 Rank 10 | Dwayne Johnson | Earnings: $87.5 million (Image: Facebook-Dwayne Johnson) 3/11 Rank 9 | Lebron James | Earnings: $88.2 million (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Rank 8 | Howard Stern | Earnings: $90 million (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | Neymar | Earnings: $95.5 million (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank 6 | Tyler Perry | Earnings: $97 million (Image: tylerperry.com) 7/11 Rank 5 | Lionel Messi | Earnings: $104 million (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Earnings: $105 million (Image: PTI) 9/11 Rank 3 | Roger Federer | Earnings: $106.3 million (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 2 |Kanye West | Earnings: $170 million (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 1 | Kylie Jenner | Earnings: $590 million (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 9, 2020 02:36 pm