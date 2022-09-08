In Pics | Japan, India hold security talks amid major Russian military exercise

Associated Press

Japan's foreign and defence ministers met their Indian counterparts in Tokyo on September 8. The meeting is happening at a sensitive time as Russia holds a major multinational military exercise in its far east, with China and India participating. (Source: AP)Japan, which held its first “2+2” security talks in 2019 with both foreign and defence ministers, hopes to further elevate their defence cooperation in joint exercises, technology and equipment. (Source: AP)Tokyo has expressed its disapproval to Moscow about the ongoing military exercise in areas including Russian-held disputed islands over which Japan claims sovereignty. Japan also raised “grave concern” about naval shooting drills jointly held by Russia and China off Japan’s northern coast over the weekend. (Source: AP)Foreign ministry officials said Japan has warned India against joining drills set on the disputed islands and that the Indian troops were participating only in ground exercises in other areas. (Source: AP)Japanese foreign ministry officials said on September 7 that Japan wants to step up joint military drills and cooperation in the development and transfer of military equipment and technology with India. (Source: AP)Japan hopes to expand military equipment transfers to back up its feeble defence industry as the country tries to bolster its military capability and spending as deterrence to growing threats from China, Russia and North Korea. (Source: AP)Japan and India are discussing joint development of unmanned ground vehicle technology, Japanese officials said. Japan's earlier plan to sell sea-landing planes to India has been held up, partly due to high costs. (Source: AP)Japan also wants to reaffirm India's support in promoting a “free and open Indo-Pacific vision” that Japan promotes with the United States as part of the Quad framework that also includes Australia as a counter to China’s assertiveness in the region. (Source: AP)