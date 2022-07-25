In Pics | Is the US headed for another recession? Take a look...

Moneycontrol News

Some of the key US economic indicators are signaling a slump, suggesting that a recession risk in the US is high and rising. (Image: News18 Creative)US inflation is at a 41-year high and has been rising steadily. Economist and analysts have flagged the possibility that the US may enter a ‘mild’ recession soon i.e. by end of 2022 or early 2023. (Image: News18 Creative)The US yield curve – considered the most telling indicator of a US recession – has inverted again. Experts see yield curve inversions as a signal that a recession lies on the horizon. (Image: News18 Creative)The US yield curve has inverted before each recession since 1955. This year, the yield curve inverted in late March for the first time since 2019 and again in June. (Image: News18 Creative)According to US’ National Bureau of Economic Research, “a recession involves a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.” (Image: News18 Creative)Several US economic indicators are showing a sign of decline. (Image: News18 Creative)