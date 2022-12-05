In pics | Iran abolishes morality police amid raging anti-hijab stir — a look at the developments so far

Moneycontrol News

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of “morality police” was the spark for the protests. After two months of intense protests, Iran has finally scrapped its morality police units, its top judicial officer reportedly said. (Image: News18 creative)Amini was arrested by the morality police for not complying with the strict dress code on head coverings. She died in hospital on September 16. (Image: News18 creative)For the last few years, protests against the hijab have been gaining traction in Iran. Several women have taken the unprecedented step of protesting in public without their headscarves. (Image: News18 creative)Some women have posted photos and videos on social media showing them cutting their own hair or burning their headscarves. (Image: News18 creative)Iran imposes a mandatory headscarf on both Muslim and non-Muslim women. (Image: News18 creative)Members of the morality police – known formally as the Gasht-e Ershad – enforce the strict dress code. They have been criticised for their heavy-handed treatment of women. (Image: News18 creative)Guidance Patrol, also known as Gasht-e Ershad, fashion police or morality police was established in 2005. (Image: News18 creative)Guidance Patrol is a kind of vice squad in the Law Enforcement Force of Iran. The Guidance Patrol were assigned with the task to arrest people, mostly women, who violate the dress code. (Image: News18 creative)Here’s a guide to Islamic veils. (Image: News18 creative)