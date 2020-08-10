172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-indonesias-mount-sinabung-spews-volcanic-ash-into-sky-5676241.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spews volcanic ash into sky

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts: Dramatic footage of the morning eruption captured by residents showed a giant cloud of thick ash rising from the peak of the mountain in Karo, North Sumatra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dramatic footage of the morning eruption captured by residents showed a giant cloud of thick ash rising from the peak of the mountain in Karo, North Sumatra. Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupted on August 10, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark. Falling grit and ash accumulated in already abandoned villages on the volcano’s slopes. No causalities have been reported from the eruption. Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on August 10. (Image: AP/Sugeng Nuryono)

Indonesian men use their mobile phones to take photos as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on August 10. (Image: AP/Sugeng Nuryono)

Indonesian men use their mobile phones to take photos as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on August 10. (Image: AP/Sugeng Nuryono)

A car drives on a road covered with volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Sinabung, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on August 10. (Image: AP/Sugeng Nuryono)

A car drives on a road covered with volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Sinabung, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on August 10. (Image: AP/Sugeng Nuryono)

Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash during eruption in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia August 10. (Image: Reuters)

Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia August 10. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Aug 10, 2020 04:11 pm

