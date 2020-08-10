Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spews volcanic ash into sky

Dramatic footage of the morning eruption captured by residents showed a giant cloud of thick ash rising from the peak of the mountain in Karo, North Sumatra. Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupted on August 10, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark. Falling grit and ash accumulated in already abandoned villages on the volcano’s slopes. No causalities have been reported from the eruption. Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on August 10. (Image: AP/Sugeng Nuryono)