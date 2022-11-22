In Pics | Indonesia earthquake toll 162, rescue work stepped up

Moneycontrol News

Rescuers found more bodies on November 22 from the rubble of homes and buildings toppled by an earthquake that killed at least 162 and injured hundreds. (Source: AP)More heavy equipment reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur in the country's most densely populated province of West Java, where the magnitude 5.6 land-based quake struck on November 21 afternoon. (Source: AP)Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris. (Source: AP)Damage, blackouts and lack of heavy equipment have hampered rescuers but power and phone communications have begun to improve in the quake-hit areas on November 22. (Source: AP)In the village of Cijedil, northwest of Cianjur, the quake triggered a landslide that blocked streets and buried several houses, and there were reports that 25 people were still buried, said Henri Alfiandi, the chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency. (Source: AP)With hospitals already overwhelmed, patients lay on stretchers and cots in tents set up outside, with intravenous drips in their arms as they awaited further treatment. (Source: AP)Cargo trucks carrying food, tents, blankets and other supplies from Jakarta were arriving early on November 22 in temporary shelters. Still, thousands spent the night in the open fearing aftershocks. (Source: AP)The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. It also caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, about a three hour-drive away, where high-rises swayed and some people evacuated. (Source: AP)