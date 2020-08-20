172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-indian-origin-us-senator-kamala-harris-accepts-democratic-partys-nomination-for-us-vice-president-5732151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Indian-origin Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Party's nomination for US vice president

Joe Biden’s pick Senator Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to be the vice president of the US at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

US Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, US. (Image Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, US Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her husband Douglas Emhoff are pictured after Harris accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center. (Image Reuters)

US Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) waves to supporters after accepting the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention. (Image Reuters)

Former US President Barack Obama speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US. (Image Reuters)

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention. (Image Reuters)

RTX7QLG0: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks in the Democratic National Convention, at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin US. (Image Reuters)

US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention. (Image Reuters)

Members of the South Asian community in the US watch Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris speak at the Democratic National Convention during a small gathering in Edison, New Jersey, US. (Image Reuters)

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links. (Image Reuters)

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Kamala Harris #Slideshow #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

