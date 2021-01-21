In Pics | Indian-Americans in Joe Biden's administration

Kamala Harris, Vice president

Neera Tanden, office of Management & Budget

Dr Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General

Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, Department of justice.

Uzra Zeya, Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights.

Mala Adiga, Policy Director, First Lady Dr Jill Biden

Garima Verma, Digital Director, Office of the First lady

Sabrina Singh, First Lady's Deputy Press Secretary.

Aisha Shah, Partnership Manager, White House of Digital Strategy.

Sameera Fazili, Deputy Director, US National Economic Council (NEC)

Bharat Ramamurthy, Deputy Director, White House, National Economic Council.

Gautham Raghavan, Deputy Director, Office of Presidential Personnel

Vinay Reddy, Director of Speechwriting

Vedant Patel, Assistant Press Secretary to the President.

Sonia Aggarwal, Senior Advisor for Climate Policy and innovation. (Office of the Domestic Climate Policy).

Vidur Sharma, Policy Advisor for Testing COVID-19 Response Team.

Tarun Chhabra, Senior Director for Technology and National Security.

Sumona Guha, Senior Director for South Asia.

Shanthi Kalathil, Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights.

Neha Gupta, Associate Counsel