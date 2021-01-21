MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics | Indian-Americans in Joe Biden's administration

Here is a list of Indian-Americans who are part of Joe Biden's team

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris, Vice president
Neera Tanden, president of Center for American Progress, speaks during an introduction for New Start New Jersey at NJIT in Newark, NJ, Monday, Nov. 10, 2014. President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield. Tanden will be director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to a person familiar with the transition process granted anonymity to speak freely about internal deliberations. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Neera Tanden, office of Management & Budget
Dr Vivek Murthy, US surgeon General
Dr Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General
Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, Department of justice.
Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, Department of justice.
Uzra Zeya, Secretary of statefor civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights.
Uzra Zeya, Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights.
Mala Adiga, Policy Director, First Lady Dr Jill Biden
Mala Adiga, Policy Director, First Lady Dr Jill Biden
Garima Verma, Digital Director, office of the First lady
Garima Verma, Digital Director, Office of the First lady
Sabrina Singh (Image: Twitter/sabrinasingh24)
Sabrina Singh, First Lady's Deputy Press Secretary.
Aisha Shah, Partnership Manager, White House of Digital Strategy.
Aisha Shah, Partnership Manager, White House of Digital Strategy.
Sameera Fazili
Sameera Fazili, Deputy Director, US National Economic Council (NEC)
Bharat Ramamurthy, Deputy Director, White House, National Economic Council.
Bharat Ramamurthy, Deputy Director, White House, National Economic Council.
Gautham Raghavan, Deputy Director, Office of Presidential Personnel
Gautham Raghavan, Deputy Director, Office of Presidential Personnel
Vinay Reddy, Director of Speechwriting
Vinay Reddy, Director of Speechwriting
Vedant Patel, Assistant Press Secretary to the President.
Vedant Patel, Assistant Press Secretary to the President.
Sonia Aggarwal, Senior Advisor for Climate Policy and innovation. (Office of the Domestic Climate Policy).
Sonia Aggarwal, Senior Advisor for Climate Policy and innovation. (Office of the Domestic Climate Policy).
Vidur Sharma, Policy Advisor for Testing COVID-19 Response Team.
Vidur Sharma, Policy Advisor for Testing COVID-19 Response Team.
Tarun Chhabra, Senior Director for Technology and National Security.
Tarun Chhabra, Senior Director for Technology and National Security.
Sumona Guha, Senior Director for South Asia.
Sumona Guha, Senior Director for South Asia.
Shanthi Kalathil, Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights.
Shanthi Kalathil, Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights.
Neha Gupta, Associate Counsel
Neha Gupta, Associate Counsel
Reema Shah, Deputy Associate Counsel
Reema Shah, Deputy Associate Counsel
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gallery #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 21, 2021 02:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.