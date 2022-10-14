IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva praised India’s economic growth, called the country a ‘bright spot’

Moneycontrol News

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on October 13 said India has been a fast-growing economy. In a press conference on the IMF’s Global Policy Agenda during the 2022 annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank Group, Georgieva called India a ‘bright spot’ in the current global scenario. The country will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022. Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 meetings of the G20 across the country. The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi. (Image: AP)India has been a fast-growing economy and is a ‘bright spot’ in current the global scenario.India is now stepping into taking the lead on G20 and will leave a mark on the world for years to come during next year's Presidency.India's growth is underpinned by structural reforms, especially the "remarkable success" due to digitalisation in country.India will leave a mark in the area of digitalization, including digital money.Georgieva said that next year IMF need to complete the Sixteenth General Review of Quotas and India has been a very strong voice for the Fund to be financially strong and also to be a strong institution on the basis of fair representation of members. India could also play a role in renewable energy as the country has performed so well in terms of solar and other forms of renewable energy.