In pics | Illegal gold miners ravage Brazil’s Amazon rainforest

It is part of a gold rush that started in 1984 after the precious metal was discovered in the region and around 30 tons of gold worth some $1.1 billion are illegally traded in the state of Para annually, according to National Mining Agency estimates, or about six times more than the amount legally declared. A gold miner weighs his weekly production at an illegal mine in the Amazon jungle in the Amazon jungle, in the Itaituba area of Para state, Brazil, August 22. (Image: AP/Lucas Dumphreys)