In Pics | Hurricane Grace devastates Mexico's Gulf coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Grace quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it churned over mountainous areas in central Mexico east of Mexico City and then dissipated at midafternoon. The storm caused rivers to overflow and landslides in places and some evacuations were needed, Veracruz authorities said

Associated Press
August 22, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST
pjimage - 2021-08-22T180903.277
Hurricane Grace swept onto Mexico's Gulf coast as a major Category 3 storm and moved inland Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-22T182759.951
The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico's main tourist strip, but it rapidly drew strength from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico before reaching the Mexican coast again late Friday. At least eight people, including children, died and three were missing after mudslides and flooding, said Cuitláhuac García, governor of Mexico's Veracruz state. García said 330,000 people lost power in the storm but it was gradually being restored. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-22T182049.202
In this picture you can see a woman clearing debris from her kitchen after a part of her home was damaged by winds brought on by Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Grace quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it churned over mountainous areas in central Mexico east of Mexico City and then dissipated at midafternoon. The storm caused rivers to overflow and landslides in places and some evacuations were needed, Veracruz authorities said. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-22T181838.661
A man inspects the damage after part of his home was toppled by winds brought on by Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico. Fishermen pulled their boats out of the water and carried them inside harbors to prevent damage as the storm's leading edge whipped at the coast. Merchants boarded up the windows of their businesses to protect them. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-22T181616.990
The hurricane hit early Thursday near Tulum, a Yucatan resort town famed for its Mayan ruins. Some families passed harrowing hours sheltering from cracking trees and flying debris. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-22T181138.163
Photographs of the Moreno family are seen on a makeshift altar, after a landslide buried their home during the passage of Hurricane Grace, in Xalapa, Veracruz State, Mexico, August 21. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-08-22T181040.358
The Moreno family home, which was buried by a landslide during the passage of Hurricane Grace. (Image: AP)
