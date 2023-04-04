In Pics: Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

1/8

Hundreds of Bangladeshi firefighters were mobilised in the capital Dhaka on April 4 to battle an inferno that raged through a popular clothing market and blanketed the city's oldest neighbourhoods in black smoke. (Image: AFP)

No casualties have been reported so far, but shop owners and fire officials told reporters that the Bongo Bazar market and three adjacent commercial precincts had been almost completely gutted. (Image: AFP)

"Some 600 firefighters ... are working to bring the fire under control," fire department spokesman Rakibul Islam told AFP, adding that the blaze began around dawn. (Image: AFP)

A military spokesman said in a statement that an air force helicopter had joined the firefighting effort. (Image: AFP)

Aerial footage from the chopper showed hundreds of people watching the fire from a nearby overpass. (Image: AFP)

The market is a popular destination for cut-price Western fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, selling clothes that were produced in the city's garment factories but failed to meet export standards. (Image: AFP)

Distraught shop owners told reporters the blaze had left them destitute ahead of Eid, the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan and the country's biggest religious celebration. (Image: AP)

"I borrowed 1.5 million taka ($14,100) to buy Eid clothing," one business owner said. "I've lost everything." (Image: AP)

