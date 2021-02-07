In Pics | How this week unfolded around the world

A worker wearing a face mask watches from inside a hospital across the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention after the World Health Organization team arrive to make a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on February. 1. (Photo courtesy: AP)

A migrant wearing a face mask stands behind a fence inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on February 5. Cyprus' Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said this week that the east Mediterranean island nation whose closest point to Syria is around 150 kilometers (93 miles), remains first among all other European Union member states with the most asylum applications relative to its population. Last year, the country of around 1.1 million people racked up 7,000 asylum applications - most of them from Syria.(Photo courtesy: AP)

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews participate in the funeral for prominent Rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The mass ceremony took place despite the country's health regulations banning large public gatherings, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.(Photo courtesy: AP)

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across the country to demand the release of Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds were detained by police.(Photo courtesy: AP)

Burmese people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 1. Myanmar's military has taken control of the country under a one-year state of emergency, and reports say State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders have been detained.(Photo courtesy: AP)

A woman pushes her merchandise away from tires set on fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on February 1. Opposition leaders are pushing for Moïse to step down on February 7 while he has said his term ends in February 2022.(Photo courtesy: AP)

Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun on February 5, in Independence, Mo.(Photo courtesy: AP)

A visitor walks through Anselm Kiefer's art installation 'The Seven Heavenly Palaces', on display at the Hangar Bicocca museum, in Milan, Italy, on February 3. Hangar Bicocca museum reopened Wednesday following the easing of COVID-19 restriction measures.(Photo courtesy: AP)

Security officers push back people shouting slogans during a protest held to show support to farmers who have been on a months-long protest, in New Delhi, India, on February 3. Nearly 200 supporters of Indian farmers on Wednesday clashed with the police who blocked them from marching to an area for protests close to Parliament in the Indian capital, demanding the repeal of new agriculture reform laws which the farmers say will favor large corporate farms.(Photo courtesy: AP)

A railroad crossing is surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany.(Photo courtesy: AP)

People pose as they are photographed in front of a rainbow, following a storm in Barcelona, Spain.(Photo courtesy: AP)

A family wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk carrying their luggage through a street at night in Hyderabad, India.(Photo courtesy: AP)