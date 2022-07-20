In pics | How climate change is fuelling wildfires and heatwaves in Europe

Extreme temperatures across much of Europe are fueling wildfires and causing hundreds of deaths. Firefighters and soldiers in Portugal, Spain, France, Greece and Morocco are battling blazes raging across thousands of hectares. Scientists say that this is consistent with climate change. In recent years, heatwaves have become more frequent in many parts of the world, including India and the US. At a time when strict actions are required to control global temperature rise, major economies are still scrambling to put in place an effective climate policy. (Image: News18 Creative)

Parts of Europe are reeling under a severe heatwave condition. (Image: News18 Creative)

Fires in Europe have been fanned by extreme temperatures that experts attribute to the climate crisis. (Image: News18 Creative)

The ongoing heatwave in Europe has led to unprecedented fire-prone weather conditions. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at the number of wildfires by country in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at the land burned by wildfires in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)

The world has warmed by about 1.1 degree Celsius since the industrial era began. (Image: News18 Creative)