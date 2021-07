The 38th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning set off from Readington, New Jersey, where crowds watched as over 100 colorful hot air balloons filled the sky.(Image: Reuters)

New Jersey residents were given a pleasant surprise as hundreds of colorful balloons took to the sky for the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning. (Image: Reuters)

People enjoy a balloon ride during the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, U.S., July 24. (Image: Reuters)

Hot air balloons take off for the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Flemington, New Jersey. (Image: Reuters)

More than 100 colorful balloons took to the sky after pandemic break. (Image: Reuters)

A boy plays with a toy hot air balloon during the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, U.S., July 24. (Image: Reuters)

A hot air balloon prepares to land in a residential area during the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Flemington, New Jersey, U.S., July 24. (Image: Reuters)

A hot air balloon is packed away after a flight during the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Flemington, New Jersey, U.S., July 24. (Image: Reuters)