1/8 In a historic move, the Hollywood actors' union has given its approval for a strike, marking the first time in 43 years. This decision has caused a significant disruption in the $134 billion American movie and television industry, as it reflects the actors' concerns regarding compensation and apprehensions about a future dominated by technology. (Image: Network18 Creative)

2/8 SAG-AFTRA leaders declare strike as contract negotiations fail, focusing on streaming services and AI. Actors and screenwriters unite on picket lines across major American cities. (Image: Network18 Creative)

3/8 In a rare occurrence, actors and screenwriters simultaneously strike, uniting over 170,000 workers against major studios such as Disney, Universal, Sony, and Paramount, as well as streaming giants Netflix, Amazon, and Apple. (Image: Network18 Creative)

4/8 The London premiere of the film "Oppenheimer" was rescheduled an hour earlier to accommodate the cast's red carpet appearance before the strike. Director Christopher Nolan revealed that the stars had left in solidarity with fellow actors, anticipating an imminent strike by SAG-AFTRA. The strike was officially announced to begin at midnight. (Image: Network18 Creative)

5/8 Film professionals, including actors and writers, are engaged in strikes against major studios such as Disney, Universal, Sony, and Paramount, as well as tech giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple. Both unions aim to secure fair wages and protect against the misuse of AI technology. (Image: Network 18 Creative)

6/8 Actors and writers have been in a contract deadlock with major studios and streamers represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Pay and the impact of streaming services and AI are key points of contention. (Image: Network18 Creative)

7/8 According to Variety, staff writers on TV series earned a weekly minimum of $4,546 in the 2019-2020 season. Writers of comedy-variety shows for streaming lack minimum protections, while writer-producers received $6,967 per week. (Image: Network18 Creative)