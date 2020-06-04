In Pics | Here's how people in France are adjusting to the 'new normal'

As French government eased lockdown restriction on May 2, cafes around France were allowed to reopen. After almost 3 months of lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe eases lockdown restrictions in the country allowing restaurants, cafes and bars to reopen and also allowed resumption of domestic travel. However, in Paris, only outdoor seating is allowed for now. Indoor tables remain closed to customers until at least June 22. (Image: AP)