In Pics | Here's how people in France are adjusting to the 'new normal'

The French way of life resumes with most virus-related restrictions easing as their citizens gear up for the summer holiday season. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 As French government eased lockdown restriction on May 2, cafes around France were allowed to reopen. After almost 3 months of lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe eases lockdown restrictions in the country allowing restaurants, cafes and bars to reopen and also allowed resumption of domestic travel. However, in Paris, only outdoor seating is allowed for now. Indoor tables remain closed to customers until at least June 22. (Image: AP) 2/10 A cafe employee cleans the window of a closed cafe as they prepare to reopen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) 3/10 Pierre-Antoine Boureau handles a tape measure as he prepares the terrace of a restaurant in order to ensure social distancing norms. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) 4/10 Marks are seen under stools to respect social distancing norms at a cafe in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) 5/10 People sit on the terrace of a cafe in Paris. Paris City Hall authorised the reopening of outside seating areas but indoor tables remain closed to customers until at least June 22. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) 6/10 A waitress carries menus and hand sanitiser at a seafood restaurant in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) 7/10 A man cleans the terrace of a restaurant in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) 8/10 A cafe employee carries chairs as he sets up a terrace. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) 9/10 Diners use hand sanitizer provided by staff at a seafood restaurant in Marseille, southern France. The French way of life resumes with most virus-related restrictions easing as the country prepares for the summer holiday season amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) 10/10 People sit on the terrace of a cafe in Paris. Parisians, who have been cooped up for months with take-out food and coffee, will be able to savour their steaks tartare in the fresh air and cobbled streets of the City of Light once more, albeit in smaller numbers. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) First Published on Jun 4, 2020 05:39 pm