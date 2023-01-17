In Pics | Davos 2023: Here's a look at key speakers at WEF 2023 today

1/7

Speaking in Ukrainian, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska tells delegates at WEF that they have significant influence. But, she says, “not all of you are using this influence, or you use it in a way that divides even more”. Global cooperation is needed, Zelenska says, as Russia’s aggression in Europe is creating a major crisis. We face the collapse of the world as we know it, Zelenska says.China welcomes foreign investment and will continue to open up to the world, the country's Vice-Premier Liu He told the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Tuesday. The country is confident that its economy will return to its normal growth trend in 2023 and expects a noticeable increase in imports, corporate investments and consumption, he added in a speech that mentioned strengthening international cooperation and maintaining world peace 11 times."Europe pulled together when it mattered the most," said Ursula von der Leyen in a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday. In her opening words, the President of the European Commission praised the people of Ukraine for their "moral and physical courage" amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. "In this last year, your country has moved the world and inspired all of Europe. And I can assure you that Europe will always stand with you," said von der Leyen.Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called on business and political leaders to provide more support to the world's poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid. At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the Elbas were both honoured for their work on environmental conservation, food security and climate change.Ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Union Minister Smriti Irani met representatives from Indian industries. "We are a billion-plus society, of which 1.35 billion is the population, of which 1.3 billion Indians now have a digital identity, men and women equally so. We have 700 million literate people, of which 600 million are in the workforce, men and women included. Some in the organised sector, some in unorganised sector," said Irani.WEF survey done with economists around the globe has said "almost two-thirds of respondents consider a global recession to be likely in 2023, including 18 percent who consider it extremely likely. Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan at WEF said that the argument that India will replace China is a very premature argument. He said that as far as India goes, India is trying to push growth in the Indian economy. But the argument that India will be a substitute for China is a very premature argument. India is a much smaller economy than China.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to deliver a special address on the state of the world at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, a UN spokesperson said. Guterres will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders and other delegates on the sidelines of the forum.