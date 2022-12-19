In Pics | Here is why millets are good for the planet

According to a UNICEF report, half of the world's population could be living in areas facing water scarcity by as early as 2025. (Image: News18 Creative)

Agriculture accounts for 70 percent of total water consumption. (Image: News18 Creative)

Grains such as wheat and rice are the world’s most popular food crops; they are also the most water-intensive. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2014-15, India exported 37.2 lakh tonnes of basmati. To export this rice, India used around 10 trillion litres of water. (Image: News18 Creative)

Millets grow easily in dry climate, have smaller harvesting period and require minimal water quantity. (Image: News18 Creative)

Replacing rice and wheat with other crops like maize, millet, and sorghum could reduce irrigation water demand by one-third. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at major millet-producing countries. India tops the list. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at how millet production in India has increased since 1960. (Image: News18 Creative)

Cereal grains that belong to the Poaceae family are commonly known as the grass family. Also known as coarse grains, millets are a repository of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. (Image: News18 Creative)

Millets are believed to have been consumed by humans for about 7,000 years and potentially had “a pivotal role in the rise of multi-crop agriculture and settled farming societies”. (Image: News18 Creative)