In Pics | Here is why millets are good for the planet

Millets grow easily in dry climate, have smaller harvesting period and require minimal water quantity. Replacing rice and wheat with other crops like maize, millets, and sorghum could reduce irrigation water demand by one-third
According to a UNICEF report, half of the world's population could be living in areas facing water scarcity by as early as 2025.
Agriculture accounts for 70 percent of total water consumption.
Grains such as wheat and rice are the world's most popular food crops; they are also the most water-intensive.
In 2014-15, India exported 37.2 lakh tonnes of basmati. To export this rice, India used around 10 trillion litres of water.
A look at major millet-producing countries. India tops the list.
A look at how millet production in India has increased since 1960.
Cereal grains that belong to the Poaceae family are commonly known as the grass family. Also known as coarse grains, millets are a repository of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals.
Millets are believed to have been consumed by humans for about 7,000 years and potentially had "a pivotal role in the rise of multi-crop agriculture and settled farming societies".
Millets have evolved to survive in extremely harsh conditions without any need for human intervention.