you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Here are some fun facts about countries

Here are a few fun maps that make surprising connections that illustrate our cultures, histories and politics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The map is extremely important. Simply constructing a useful representation of our world onto a piece of paper vastly increase the capabilities of humankind. But we continue to add and alter this medium, in ways that allow for greater understanding of our world and even of ourselves. Here are a few fun maps that make surprising connections that illustrate our cultures, histories and politics. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/11

A map is extremely important. Simply constructing a useful representation of our world onto a piece of paper vastly increase the capabilities of humankind. But we continue to add and alter this medium in ways that allow for greater understanding of our world and even of ourselves. Here are a few fun maps that make surprising connections that illustrate our cultures, histories and politics (Image: News18 Creative)

Chile is an insanely long country, but did you know how long it actually is? (Image: News18 Creative)
2/11

Chile is an insanely long country, but did you know how long it actually is? (Image: News18 Creative)

About 64 countries have had a female leader in the last 50 years. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/11

About 64 countries have had a female leader in the last 50 years. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Pacific Ocean is larger than all land on earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/11

The Pacific Ocean is larger than all land on earth. (Image: News18 Creative)

There are more people living inside this perimeter than outside it. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/11

There are more people living inside this perimeter than outside it. (Image: News18 Creative)

The capital of 33 sovereign states is not their largest city. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/11

The capital of 33 sovereign states is not their largest city. (Image: News18 Creative)

State of the English language. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/11

State of the English language. (Image: News18 Creative)

Historic and present distribution of lions. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/11

Historic and present distribution of lions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Countries that have no McDonalds. (Image: News18 Creative)
9/11

Countries that have no McDonalds. (Image: News18 Creative)

Around 69 percent of countries across the globe drive on the right. (Image: News18 Creative)
10/11

Around 69 percent of countries across the globe drive on the right. (Image: News18 Creative)

Only three countries in the world still use the imperial system. (Image: News18 Creative)
11/11

Only three countries in the world still use the imperial system. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #interesting maps #Slideshow #world maps #World News

