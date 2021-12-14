In Pics | Golden Globes 2022: See the list of nominees

Nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were revealed on Monday.(Image: Reuters)

The movies "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" led film nominees, earning seven nods each. (Image: Wikipedia)

The HBO drama "Succession" earned the most nominations for TV series with five, followed closely with Apple's "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show" with four nominations each. (Image: Wikipedia)

Anthony Anderson is the nominee for best performance by an actor in a television series -- musical or comedy for "Black-ish" alongside with Nicholas Hoult, "The Great", Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building", Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" and Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso". (Image: Wikipedia)