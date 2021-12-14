MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Golden Globes 2022: See the list of nominees

Golden Globes 2022: See the list of nominees.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were revealed on Monday.(Image: Reuters)
The movies "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" led film nominees, earning seven nods each. (Image: Wikipedia)
The HBO drama "Succession" earned the most nominations for TV series with five, followed closely with Apple's "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show" with four nominations each. (Image: Wikipedia)
Anthony Anderson is the nominee for best performance by an actor in a television series -- musical or comedy for "Black-ish" alongside with Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Hannah Einbender is a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy alongside with Elle Fanning, "The Great" Issa Rae, "Insecure" Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish" Jean Smart, "Hacks" (Image: Wikipedia)
Moneycontrol News
