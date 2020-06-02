In Pics | George Floyd's death triggers violent protests, a look at earlier incidents which rocked US

After the deadly race riots of the Red Summer, America is burning again. US has been rocked by massive protests following the brutal killing of George Floyd. Will George Floyd be just another name added to the growing list of racist infamy or will his horrifying death become a tipping point? As the long simmering anger reach a boiling point, we look at key happenings in the past 100 years that have led to the current surcharged events. (Image: Reuters)