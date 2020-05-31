App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | George Floyd's death: Curfew imposed across several US cities as protests escalate

Protests erupted in several cities of the United States after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Protests erupted in several cities of the United States after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Curfews has been imposed in many cities in the US. In this picture, a view shows a pair of shoes and a shoe box. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Protests erupted in several cities of the United States after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Curfews has been imposed in many cities in the US. In this picture, a view shows a pair of shoes and a shoe box. (Image: Reuters)

A Minneapolis police officer tells a TV cameraman to clear the area after officers launched an offensive against protesters that gathered near the Minneapolis Police fifth precinct. (Image: Reuters)
2/8

A Minneapolis police officer tells a TV cameraman to clear the area after officers launched an offensive against protesters that gathered near the Minneapolis Police fifth precinct. (Image: Reuters)

A policeman discharges pepper spray while his fellow officers detain a protester in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

A policeman discharges pepper spray while his fellow officers detain a protester in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Image: Reuters)

A man fires off a firecracker during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri. (Image: Reuters)
4/8

A man fires off a firecracker during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri. (Image: Reuters)

Fireworks explodes over a protestor in Ferguson, Missouri. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

Fireworks explodes over a protestor in Ferguson, Missouri. (Image: Reuters)

NYPD officers try to keep control on the streets as they clash with protesters in Brooklyn. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

NYPD officers try to keep control on the streets as they clash with protesters in Brooklyn. (Image: Reuters)

A Minnesota Army National Guard HUMVEE drives past protesters that gathered near the Minneapolis Police fifth precinct. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

A Minnesota Army National Guard HUMVEE drives past protesters that gathered near the Minneapolis Police fifth precinct. (Image: Reuters)

A protester argues with a NYPD police officer as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

A protester argues with a NYPD police officer as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on May 31, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Slideshow #US protests #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.