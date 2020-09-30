172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-fueled-by-dry-winds-fire-rages-in-california-wine-country-5906391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Fueled by dry winds, fire rages in California wine country

The dramatic images are a testament to the fierceness of the fire and the determination of the firefighters: a bright red streak in the sky marks the spot where an air tanker dropped fire retardant; an inn engulfed in flames lights up the sky; embers fly off a tree in a scene reminiscent of fireworks; a tired firefighter rubs his face as he leans against a fire truck.

Moneycontrol News
Giant blazes taking down buildings, residents fleeing their homes, exhausted firefighters working around the clock: These are some of the scenes from the wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country. The dramatic images are a testament to the fierceness of the fire and the determination of the firefighters: a bright red streak in the sky marks the spot where an air tanker dropped fire retardant; an inn engulfed in flames lights up the sky; embers fly off a tree in a scene reminiscent of fireworks; a tired firefighter rubs his face as he leans against a fire truck; elderly residents being evacuated from a senior home are helped onto a bus. (Image: AP)

Giant blazes taking down buildings, residents fleeing their homes, exhausted firefighters working around the clock: these are some of the scenes from the wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country. The dramatic images are a testament to the fierceness of the fire and the determination of the firefighters: a bright red streak in the sky marks the spot where an air tanker dropped fire retardant; an inn engulfed in flames lights up the sky; embers fly off a tree in a scene reminiscent of fireworks; a tired firefighter rubs his face as he leans against a fire truck; elderly residents are evacuated from a senior home and helped onto a bus. (Image: AP)

The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning around California and the National Weather Service warned that hot, dry conditions with strong Santa Ana winds could remain a fire danger in Southern California. Embers fly from a tree as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, California on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning around California and the National Weather Service warned that hot, dry conditions with strong Santa Ana winds could remain a fire danger in Southern California. Embers fly from a tree as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, California on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

Firefighters work to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, Calif., Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

Firefighters work to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, California on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

Private firefighter Bradcus Schrandt, right, holds an injured kitten while Joe Catterson assists, at the Zogg Fire near Ono, California, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

Private firefighter Bradcus Schrandt, right, holds an injured kitten while Joe Catterson assists, at the Zogg Fire near Ono, California, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

An emergency vehicle drives along Silverado Trail as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, California, Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

An emergency vehicle drives along Silverado Trail as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, California, Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

Eddy Whitmore evacuates from his Santa Rosa, Calif., home as the Shady Fire approaches on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

Eddy Whitmore evacuates from his Santa Rosa, California, home as the Shady Fire approaches on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)

Smoke rises over a vineyard as the Glass Fire burns, Monday, September 28, 2020, in Calistoga, California. (Image: AP)

Smoke rises over a vineyard as the Glass Fire burns, Monday, September 28, 2020, in Calistoga, California. (Image: AP)

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home evacuate on a bus as the Shady Fire approaches in Santa Rosa California on Monday, September 28, 2020. (Image: AP)

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home evacuate on a bus as the Shady Fire approaches in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, September 28, 2020. (Image: AP)

Charred wine bottles rest at Castello di Amorosa on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Calistoga, California, which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (Image: AP)

Charred wine bottles rest at Castello di Amorosa on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Calistoga, California, which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (Image: AP)

Homes leveled by the Glass Fire line a street in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, September 28, 2020. (Image: AP)

Homes levelled by the Glass Fire line a street in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, September 28, 2020. (Image: AP)

A helicopter drops water over a fire crew while fighting the Martindale Fire, Monday, September 28, 2020, in Santa Clarita, California. (Image: AP)

A helicopter drops water over a fire crew while fighting the Martindale Fire, Monday, September 28, 2020, in Santa Clarita, California. (Image: AP)

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #California #Slideshow #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.