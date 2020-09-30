In pics | Fueled by dry winds, fire rages in California wine country

The dramatic images are a testament to the fierceness of the fire and the determination of the firefighters: a bright red streak in the sky marks the spot where an air tanker dropped fire retardant; an inn engulfed in flames lights up the sky; embers fly off a tree in a scene reminiscent of fireworks; a tired firefighter rubs his face as he leans against a fire truck.
Giant blazes taking down buildings, residents fleeing their homes, exhausted firefighters working around the clock: these are some of the scenes from the wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country. The dramatic images are a testament to the fierceness of the fire and the determination of the firefighters: a bright red streak in the sky marks the spot where an air tanker dropped fire retardant; an inn engulfed in flames lights up the sky; embers fly off a tree in a scene reminiscent of fireworks; a tired firefighter rubs his face as he leans against a fire truck; elderly residents are evacuated from a senior home and helped onto a bus. (Image: AP)
The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning around California and the National Weather Service warned that hot, dry conditions with strong Santa Ana winds could remain a fire danger in Southern California. Embers fly from a tree as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, California on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)
Firefighters work to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, California on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)
Private firefighter Bradcus Schrandt, right, holds an injured kitten while Joe Catterson assists, at the Zogg Fire near Ono, California, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)
An emergency vehicle drives along Silverado Trail as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, California, Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)
Eddy Whitmore evacuates from his Santa Rosa, California, home as the Shady Fire approaches on Sunday, September 27, 2020. (Image: AP)
Smoke rises over a vineyard as the Glass Fire burns, Monday, September 28, 2020, in Calistoga, California. (Image: AP)
Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home evacuate on a bus as the Shady Fire approaches in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, September 28, 2020. (Image: AP)
Charred wine bottles rest at Castello di Amorosa on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Calistoga, California, which was damaged in the Glass Fire. (Image: AP)
Homes levelled by the Glass Fire line a street in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, September 28, 2020. (Image: AP)
A helicopter drops water over a fire crew while fighting the Martindale Fire, Monday, September 28, 2020, in Santa Clarita, California. (Image: AP)
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:30 pm