In pics | Fueled by dry winds, fire rages in California wine country

Giant blazes taking down buildings, residents fleeing their homes, exhausted firefighters working around the clock: these are some of the scenes from the wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country. The dramatic images are a testament to the fierceness of the fire and the determination of the firefighters: a bright red streak in the sky marks the spot where an air tanker dropped fire retardant; an inn engulfed in flames lights up the sky; embers fly off a tree in a scene reminiscent of fireworks; a tired firefighter rubs his face as he leans against a fire truck; elderly residents are evacuated from a senior home and helped onto a bus. (Image: AP)