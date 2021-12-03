MARKET NEWS

In Pics | From forest fires to angry street protests, a world ablaze in 2021

“Some say the world will end in fire,” wrote the poet Robert Frost — and for much of 2021, Associated Press photographers captured scenes of a world ablaze, amid rumblings of ruin.

Associated Press
December 03, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
A voodoo pilgrim bathes in a waterfall believed to have purifying powers during an annual celebration in Saut d' Eau, Haiti, on July 16. (Image: AP/Matias Delacroix)
Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, California., on July 9. (Image: AP/Noah Berger)
Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition ride on the back of an armored vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen, on June 19. (Image: AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border of Morocco and Spain, on May 18. (Image: AP/Bernat Armangue)
Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City's National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protest against gender violence, on March 8. (Image: AP/Rebecca Blackwell)
A couple kiss in front of a barricade set on fire by demonstrators during clashes with police following a protest condemning the imprisonment of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, on February 18. Hasél was convicted of insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence. (Image: AP/Emilio Morenatti)
Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, on January 17. (Image: AP/Sandra Sebastian)
People cry out as the body of their relative is recovered from the rubble of a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on January 15. (Image: AP/Yusuf Wahil)
A penguin swims in an enclosure housing gentoo and chinstrap penguins at Mexico City's Inbursa Aquarium on January 13. (Image: AP/Rebecca Blackwell)
Shredded trees and the shells of homes lie half buried in mud near the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted in Batangas province, a popular tourist destination just south of Manila, Philippines, on January 10. (Image: AP/Aaron Favila)
A farmer smokes a bidi, or hand-rolled cigarette, during a tractor rally to protest new farm laws in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on January 7. (Image: AP/Altaf Qadri)
A woman holds a cutout of President Donald Trump's face at a rally in Washington in support of Trump called the "Save America Rally" on January 6. (Image: AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Indian farmers protest #Slideshow #World News #Year Ender #year-ender 2021
first published: Dec 3, 2021 04:39 pm

