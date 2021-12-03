In Pics | From forest fires to angry street protests, a world ablaze in 2021

A voodoo pilgrim bathes in a waterfall believed to have purifying powers during an annual celebration in Saut d' Eau, Haiti, on July 16. (Image: AP/Matias Delacroix)

Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, California, on July 9. (Image: AP/Noah Berger)

Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition ride on the back of an armored vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen, on June 19. (Image: AP/Nariman El-Mofty)

A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border of Morocco and Spain, on May 18. (Image: AP/Bernat Armangue)

Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City's National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and protest against gender violence, on March 8. (Image: AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

A couple kiss in front of a barricade set on fire by demonstrators during clashes with police following a protest condemning the imprisonment of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, on February 18. Hasél was convicted of insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence. (Image: AP/Emilio Morenatti)

Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, on January 17. (Image: AP/Sandra Sebastian)

People cry out as the body of their relative is recovered from the rubble of a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on January 15. (Image: AP/Yusuf Wahil)

A penguin swims in an enclosure housing gentoo and chinstrap penguins at Mexico City's Inbursa Aquarium on January 13. (Image: AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

Shredded trees and the shells of homes lie half-buried in mud near the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted in Batangas province, a popular tourist destination just south of Manila, Philippines, on January 10. (Image: AP/Aaron Favila)

A farmer smokes a bidi, or hand-rolled cigarette, during a tractor rally to protest new farm laws in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, on January 7. (Image: AP/Altaf Qadri)