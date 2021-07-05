In Pics | Fourth of July celebrations: Fireworks, parades, carnivals on US' Independence Day

Independence Day -- known colloquially as the Fourth of July -- is celebrated in the United States on July 4 annually to mark the Declaration of Independence signifying the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British rule back in the 18th century. (Image: Reuters)

On this day, citizens usually take to mark the occasion with a splendid display of fireworks, parades, carnivals, and fairs. (Image: Reuters)

However, in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation this year, the social events remained limited, while authorities have requested Americans to attend a professional firework display in their area for fire safety. (Image: Reuters)

July 4, 2021, will mark the 245th anniversary of the founding of the United States. (Image: Reuters)

The Declaration of Independence, a statement explaining the decision of the thirteen colonies of Great Britain to declare themselves independent from colonial rule, was approved by the US Congress on July 4, 1776. (Image: Reuters)

The actual resolution of independence was passed two days earlier on July 2, when the thirteen colonies were legally separated from Great Britain's rule. (Image: Reuters)

The Fourth of July has been traditionally celebrated in the United States of America as 'Independence Day' since the same date in 1776 -- when the Second Continental Congress finally approved the US Declaration of Independence. (Image: Reuters)

The US Founding Fathers -- John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Washington -- were a group of seven key leaders who led the US war for independence and played a major role in the founding of the nation, uniting the thirteen colonies, on this day. (Image: Reuters)

July 4, the day when the Declaration of Independence was approved, is now marked in the United States as 'Independence Day' with displays of patriotic fervour. Americans take to celebrating the day with joyous displays of fireworks, parades, and picnics. Politicians, too, make it a point to appear in public events on this day and address the nation of issues of patriotism and culture. (Image: Reuters)