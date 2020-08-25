172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-ford-apple-among-10-most-popular-stocks-on-robinhood-right-now-5751891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Ford, Apple among 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood right now

No-fee, high leverage and a Facebook-esque appeal attracted over $3 million new users to Robinhood in Q1 FY21. Take a look at what they are buying:

Moneycontrol News
As the COVID-19 pandemic brought millions of new investors to the stock market, companies like Robinhood jumped to the forefront with the Facebook-esque appeal that caters to the young. While the no-fee, high leverage Silicon Valley upstart may have created a multitude of rags to riches stories, cases like that of Alexander E Kearns, who died by suicide after his Robinhood account showed a negative balance of $730,000, highlights the high risk and whips of volatility inexperienced investors are exposed to in the world of trading. More than 3 million new users opened their accounts with Robinhood to cash-in on the herky-jerky market in the first quarter of FY21. Take a look at what users on Robinhood are buying. (The data has been sourced from Robintrack, which is not related to Robinhood but takes data from them. Robintrack keeps track of how many Robinhood users hold a particular stock over time.)

Ford Motor Company | YTD return: -25% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 9,11,470 (Image: Robintrack).

General Electric | YTD return: -40% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 8,56,899 (Image: Robintrack)

Apple | YTD return: 71% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 7,30,774 (Image: Robintrack)

Microsoft | YTD return: 35% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 6,53,838 (Image: Robintrack)

American Airlines | YTD return: -53% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 6,37,705 (Image: Robintrack)

Disney | YTD return: -10% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 5,98,367 (Image: Robintrack)(Image: Robintrack)

Delta Air Lines | YTD return: -49% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 5,72,679 (Image: Robintrack)

Tesla | YTD return: 381% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 5,63,621 (Image: Robintrack)

Carnival | YTD return: -68% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 4,81,631 (Image: Robintrack)

GoPro | YTD return: 9% | Number of Robinhood users who hold the stock as on August 25: 4,75,051 (Image: Robintrack)

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #markets #Robinhood #world

