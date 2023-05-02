English
    In Pics: Flower fields of Carlsbad

    Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.

    Reuters
    May 02, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
    Friends take pictures of themselves amid a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    A field worker picks giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers as a group of people pose for a picture at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    A women takes a picture of a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    Field workers pick giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers as people take a picture at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    A group of women walk past a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    Friends Carla Pergl, Diane Ferdig and Lori Reichle of Orange County take a selfie amid a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    People pose for a picture amid a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    A couple sits on a bench amid a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers as they take a picture at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    A man looks out over a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    first published: May 2, 2023 12:10 pm