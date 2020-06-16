App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Famous novelists and writers who succumbed to mental illness

Many writers put their eloquence to work to describe what it feels like. Here is a look at some of those who have provided clarity about the problem that sometimes feels impossible to describe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here is a look at some who provided clarity about a problem that can sometimes feel impossible to describe. Yet, they found their own reality too grotesque to cope with. All of them, unable to cope, committed suicide. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here is a look at some who provided clarity about a problem that can sometimes feel impossible to describe. Yet, they found their own reality too grotesque to cope with. All of them, unable to cope, committed suicide. (Image: News18 Creative)

David Foster Wallace | 1962-2008 | “None had delivered any significant relief from the pain and feelings of emotional isolation that rendered the depressed person’s every waking hour an indescribable hell on earth.” (Image: News18 Creative)
David Foster Wallace | 1962-2008 | “None had delivered any significant relief from the pain and feelings of emotional isolation that rendered the depressed person’s every waking hour an indescribable hell on earth.” (Image: News18 Creative)

John Kennedy Toole | 1937-1969 | “The day before me is fraught with God knows what horrors.” (Image: News18 Creative)
John Kennedy Toole | 1937-1969 | “The day before me is fraught with God knows what horrors.” (Image: News18 Creative)

Hunter S Thompson | 1937-2005 | “I would feel real trapped in this life if I didn’t know I could commit suicide at any time.” (Image: News18 Creative)
Hunter S Thompson | 1937-2005 | “I would feel real trapped in this life if I didn’t know I could commit suicide at any time.” (Image: News18 Creative)

Gerard De Nerval | 1808-1855 | “The first moments of sleep are an image of death; a hazy torpor grips our thoughts…” (Image: News18 Creative)
Gerard De Nerval | 1808-1855 | “The first moments of sleep are an image of death; a hazy torpor grips our thoughts…” (Image: News18 Creative)

Sylvia Plath | 1932-1963 | “I have the choice of being constantly active and happy or introspectively passive and sad. Or I can go mad by ricocheting in between.” (Image: News18 Creative)
Sylvia Plath | 1932-1963 | “I have the choice of being constantly active and happy or introspectively passive and sad. Or I can go mad by ricocheting in between.” (Image: News18 Creative)

Virginia Woolf | 1882-1941 | “Nothing thicker than a knife’s blade separated happiness from melancholy.” (Image: News18 Creative)
Virginia Woolf | 1882-1941 | “Nothing thicker than a knife’s blade separated happiness from melancholy.” (Image: News18 Creative)

Arthur Koestler | 1905-0983 | “The fact is: I no longer believe in my own infallibility. That is why I am lost.” (Image: News18 Creative)
Arthur Koestler | 1905-0983 | “The fact is: I no longer believe in my own infallibility. That is why I am lost.” (Image: News18 Creative)

Ernest Hemingway | 1899-1961 | “Dying is a very simple thing. I’ve looked at death and really I know. If I should have died it would have been very easy for me. Quite the easiest thing I ever did.”
Ernest Hemingway | 1899-1961 | “Dying is a very simple thing. I’ve looked at death and really I know. If I should have died it would have been very easy for me. Quite the easiest thing I ever did.”

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:57 pm

