Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Explainer: Origin and purpose of US Presidential Nominating Convention

Here's an explainer on the Presidential Nominating Conventions – its origin, purpose, and what has changed in the times of coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News
It’s convention season in United States politics. A look at its history and significance, and how it has changed in the age of coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)

Why is it held? | Every four years, the two national political parties hold presidential nominating conventions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Schedule 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

How the conventions originated? (Image: News18 Creative)

Where are they hosted? (Image: News18 Creative)

What happens during a convention? (Image: News18 Creative)

The age of coronavirus | This year, conventions are being held but minus the physical crowds. (Image: News18 Creative)

How much do they cost? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Slideshow #United States polls #US nominating convention #US Presidential Election 2020 #World News

