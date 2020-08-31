172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-explained-a-look-at-why-greenland-glaciers-and-sea-ice-is-melting-how-big-this-problem-is-5779031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Explained: A look at why Greenland glaciers and sea ice is melting, how big this problem is

According to the Ohio State University Study of satellite data spanning over 40 years, annual snowfall can be no longer replenish the melted ice that flows into the ocean from Greenland’s glaciers.

Moneycontrol News
Greenland glaciers, already the world’s largest contributors to sea level rise, have melted to the point of no return. According to the Ohio State University Study of satellite data spanning over 40 years, annual snowfall can be no longer replenish the melted ice that flow into the ocean from Greenland’s glaciers. How big this problem really is? (Image: News18 Creative)

Pat the point of no return | Even if global warming stopped today, the ice would keep shrinking. (Image: News18 Creative)

Disappearing act | 1.7 million sq km is the approximate size of the Greenland ice sheet covering most of the island. (Image: News18 Creative)

Twilight zone | As the weather warms, Greenland’s ice sheet is disintegrating faster than ever before – potentially altering the planet’s sea level. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vanishing ice | Trillions tonnes of ice lost globally by category in between 1994 to 2017. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Slideshow #world

