In Pics | Eid al-Adha celebrated across the world amid COVID-19 outbreak

Eid al-Adha was celebrated in many parts of the world as people offered namaz in mosques and performed the ritual of animal sacrifice by strictly adhering to precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 A man takes the temperature of a Muslim man at the entrance as he attends a prayer to mark the Hajj festival, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 A Muslim boy wearing face mask leaves the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground during celebration of Eid al-Adha, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Palestinians pray as they mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jerusalem. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 A Muslim faithful wears a face mask and observes social distance during prayers at the Makina mosque, during celebrations marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kibera settlement of Nairobi, Kenya. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Girls wearing new clothes are pictured during the celebration of the first day of Eid al-Adha in Dakar, Senegal. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 People wearing protective face masks sit on their mats, with some social distance spaces observed between them, during Eid al-Adha prayers at the National Mosque, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 1, 2020 01:26 pm