English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | Egypt, South Korea perform Pyramids Air Show 2022

    The South Korean Black Eagles team, Egyptian Silver Stars team, the Egyptian Hel Gazelle team (Horus) and Egyptian paratroopers participated in Pyramids Air Show 2022 on August 3, above the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 04, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    Egyptian Air forces' "Silver Stars" aerobatics perform along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team. (Source: Reuters)
    Egyptian Air forces' "Silver Stars" aerobatics perform along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team. (Source: Reuters)
    South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team performs the Taegeuk maneuver during Pyramids Air Show 2022 over the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, Egypt. (Source: Reuters)
    South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team performs the Taegeuk maneuver during Pyramids Air Show 2022 over the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, Egypt. (Source: Reuters)
    Aerobatic paratroopers fly during Pyramids Air Show 2022 where Egyptian Air Forces' ''Silver Stars'' aerobatics performs along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team. (Source: Reuters)
    Aerobatic paratroopers fly during Pyramids Air Show 2022 where Egyptian Air Forces' ''Silver Stars'' aerobatics performs along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team. (Source: Reuters)
    Egyptian Air forces' "Silver Stars" aerobatics perform along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team during Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Pyramids plateau in Giza. (Source: Reuters)
    Egyptian Air forces' "Silver Stars" aerobatics perform along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team during Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Pyramids plateau in Giza. (Source: Reuters)
    South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team performs the Taegeuk maneuver during Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: Reuters)
    South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team performs the Taegeuk maneuver during Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: Reuters)
    A parachuter dropping in a chute showing the colours of the Egyptian flag waves the flag of South Korea behind during the Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: AFP)
    A parachuter dropping in a chute showing the colours of the Egyptian flag waves the flag of South Korea behind during the Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: AFP)
    Ultralight trike flyers fly during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)
    Ultralight trike flyers fly during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)
    Egyptian Air Force Hel Gazelle helicopters fly near the (R to L) Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)
    Egyptian Air Force Hel Gazelle helicopters fly near the (R to L) Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)
    K-8E Karakorum aircraft of the Egyptian Air Force "Silver Stars" aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: AFP)
    K-8E Karakorum aircraft of the Egyptian Air Force "Silver Stars" aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: AFP)
    KAI T-50 Golden Eagle aircraft of the South Korean Air Force's 53rd Air Demonstration Group "Black Eagles" aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 above the (R to L) Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)
    KAI T-50 Golden Eagle aircraft of the South Korean Air Force's 53rd Air Demonstration Group "Black Eagles" aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 above the (R to L) Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)
    Ultralight trike flyers fly during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 near the Pyramid of Khafre at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP) (With inputs from AFP and Reuters)
    Ultralight trike flyers fly during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 near the Pyramid of Khafre at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP) (With inputs from AFP and Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Egypt #Pyramids Air Show 2022 #Slideshow #South Korea #World News
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 02:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.