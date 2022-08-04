In Pics | Egypt, South Korea perform Pyramids Air Show 2022

Egyptian Air forces' "Silver Stars" aerobatics perform along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team. (Source: Reuters)

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team performs the Taegeuk maneuver during Pyramids Air Show 2022 over the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, Egypt. (Source: Reuters)

Aerobatic paratroopers fly during Pyramids Air Show 2022 where Egyptian Air Forces' ''Silver Stars'' aerobatics performs along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team. (Source: Reuters)

Egyptian Air forces' "Silver Stars" aerobatics perform along with the South Korean "Black Eagles" aerobatic team during Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Pyramids plateau in Giza. (Source: Reuters)

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team performs the Taegeuk maneuver during Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: Reuters)

A parachuter dropping in a chute showing the colours of the Egyptian flag waves the flag of South Korea behind during the Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: AFP)

Ultralight trike flyers fly during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)

Egyptian Air Force Hel Gazelle helicopters fly near the (R to L) Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)

K-8E Karakorum aircraft of the Egyptian Air Force "Silver Stars" aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022. (Source: AFP)

KAI T-50 Golden Eagle aircraft of the South Korean Air Force's 53rd Air Demonstration Group "Black Eagles" aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 above the (R to L) Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital. (Source: AFP)