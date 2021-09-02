In Pics | Drone deliveries in Indonesia provide lifeline for isolating COVID-19 patients

A group of drone enthusiasts in Indonesia are using their aerial skills to help during the pandemic by providing a contactless medicine and food delivery service to COVID-19 patients isolating at home. Armed with five drones, the seven-member team have been working around the clock in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province, since early July to provide deliveries. (Image: Reuters)

Hartati, who along with her family, has been self-isolating since she tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August, welcomed the innovative service. "I think the medicine received from a drone is more sterile," said the 50-year-old housewife, noting how the system avoided the need for any direct contact when receiving goods. (Image: Reuters)

The family of four is living in an area where up to 80 percent of residents are COVID-19 positive, according to data from Makassar's coronavirus task force. Indonesia is one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic in Asia. (Image: Reuters)

The 'Makassar Recover Drone Medic' team is working with the local coronavirus task force to deliver medicine at least five times a day, said its founder and coordinator Muhammad Dasysyara Dahyar. During the peak of the latest outbreak in July, they made up to 25 rounds of deliveries in one day. (Image: Reuters)

Mobility restrictions remain in place in many Indonesian cities, including Makassar, in a bid to contain a devastating wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant. Indonesia has reported more than four million cases and 131,000 fatalities since the pandemic started. (Image: Reuters)

Makassar's mayor Mohammad Ramdhan Pomato said authorities planned to expand the use of drones to nearby islands and also provide deliveries to around 800 people staying in isolation in a ship docked off Makassar. "The range of (each) drone is around seven kilometres (4.35 miles), so it is possible to reach the islands," said Pomato. (Image: Reuters)