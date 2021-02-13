In Pics | Donald Trump impeachment trial ends, GOP senators face big decision

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., walks in the Capitol on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trials for former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, returns to the Senate chamber as the defense presents arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, in Washington. (AP)

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, returns to the chamber from a short break as House impeachment managers present their second day of arguments in the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)

Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., walks during a break in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)

Senator John Thune, R-S.D., arrives prior to the start of arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)