In Pics | Donald Trump impeachment trial ends, GOP senators face big decision

Democrats say they are holding out hope that they will win over enough Republicans to convict the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, in which five people died. If Trump were convicted, the Senate could take a second vote to ban him from running for office again. A final vote is likely on Saturday.

Moneycontrol News
February 13, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., walks in the Capitol on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trials for former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, returns to the Senate chamber as the defense presents arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, in Washington. (AP)
Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, returns to the chamber from a short break as House impeachment managers present their second day of arguments in the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., walks during a break in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
Senator John Thune, R-S.D., arrives prior to the start of arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill in Washington on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP)
first published: Feb 13, 2021 12:33 pm

