In Pics | Diesel-Electric and Nuclear-powered submarines- Here are the key differences

With Australia signing a pact with the US and Britain for eight nuclear submarines, the focus on the need for India to increase it submarine capability has increased. A look at the world’s submarines and key differences between diesel-electric and nuclear-powered subs.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
With Australia signing a pact with the US and Britain for eight nuclear submarines, the focus on the need for India to increase it submarine capability has increased. A look at the world’s submarines and key differences between diesel-electric and nuclear-powered subs. (Image: News18 Creative)
Submarines is a watercraft capable of independent operation underwater. It differs from a submersible, which has more limited underwater capability. (Image: News18 Creative)
Diesel-electric vs Nuclear-powered submarines. (Image: News18 Creative)
42 countries have 484 military submarines. Only 6 countries have nuclear powered submarines. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the number of submarines by country. (Image: News18 Creative)
