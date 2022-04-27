 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Destroyed Russian military vehicles seen across Ukraine

Reuters
Apr 27, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Burnt-out vehicles are strewn across the war-torn Ukrainian landscape as the Russian military faces stiffer-than-expected resistance.

(Image: Reuters)

Debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) A man rides a bicycle past the debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) A destroyed Russian helicopter in the outskirts of the village of Mala Rohan, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) A Ukrainian soldier walks next to a destroyed Russian anti-aircraft ZSU system, marked with the "Z" symbol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Husarivka, in Kharkiv region. (Image: Reuters)
An Ukrainian tank drives next to a destroyed Russian vehicle, marked with the "Z" symbol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Husarivka, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) A destroyed Russian army vehicle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Trostianets, Sumy region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) A destroyed Russian tank is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on the outskirts of Sumy, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) A destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile system, marked with the "Z" symbol, is seen in the village of Husarivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
A Russian T-72 tank destroyed during Russia's invasion, in the village of Yahidne, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) A damaged Russian tank T-72 BV, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
first published: Apr 27, 2022 12:49 pm
