In Pics: Denmark releases images of Nord Stream Pipeline leak

Moneycontrol News

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)Photos taken by the Danish military showed large areas of bubbles on the surface of water, emanating from the three leaks in Sweden and Denmark's economic zones north of Poland, from 200 to 1,000 metres (656 feet to 0.62 miles) in diameter. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described them as "deliberate acts", saying: "We are not talking about an accident". (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)The pipelines are operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas firm Gazprom. One of the leaks on Nord Stream 1 occurred in the Danish economic zone and the other in the Swedish economic zone, while the Nord Stream 2 leak was in the Danish economic zone. (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)A leak was first reported on Nord Stream 2 on September 26. Two Danish military vessels have been dispatched to the area, while Sweden's government called an emergency meeting on September 27. (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)Neighbouring country Norway, an oil producer, on September 27 said it had "heightened emergency preparedness" related to the Norwegian Continental Shelf. "Some of the background are reports of increased drone activity," a government statement said. Navigational warnings have been issued for a distance of five nautical miles and a flight height of 1,000 metres (3,280 feet) around the Baltic Sea leaks. (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)Built in parallel to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Nord Stream 2 was intended to double the capacity for Russian gas imports to Germany. But Berlin blocked newly completed Nord Stream 2 in the days before the war. While the pipelines -- operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom -- are not currently in operation, they both still contain gas. (Image: AFP)