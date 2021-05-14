In pics | Deadly conflict intensifies with rockets in Gaza Strip

This picture taken from Sderot in southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip, shows rockets fired from Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system, on May 13. Despite global alarm and diplomatic efforts to halt the spiralling violence, hundreds of rockets tore through the skies over the Gaza Strip overnight and Israel's air force launched multiple strikes with fighter jets, targeting what it described as locations linked to Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls Gaza. (Image: AFP)

This picture taken from Sderot in southern Israel on the border with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, shows rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome, on May 13. Despite global alarm and diplomatic efforts to halt the spiralling violence, hundreds of rockets tore through the skies over the Gaza Strip overnight and Israel's air force launched multiple strikes with fighter jets, targeting what it described as locations linked to Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls Gaza. (Image: AFP)

Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system on May 12. (Image: AFP)

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system is activated to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on May 12. (Image: AFP)

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on May 12. (Image: AFP)

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system is launched to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on May 11. (Image: AFP)

A rocket launched from Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system, on May 11. (Image: AFP)

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system is launched to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on May 11. (Image: AFP)

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 11. Israel and Hamas exchanged heavy fire, in a dramatic escalation between the bitter foes sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Image: AFP)