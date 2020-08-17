In pics | Creative face masks inspired by COVID-19 pandemic and Hong Kong political unrest

A Hong Kong actor and costume designer, Edmond Kok, has had little theatre work during the COVID-19 pandemic but found creative opportunity in now ubiquitous face masks. In one of Edmond Kok's creations, a 3D visualisation of a spiky coronavirus bursts out of a face mask. A design inspired by a Thai temple symbolises people missing their favourite holiday destinations because of travel restrictions. Another mask uses a plastic takeout container to remind people of the environmental cost of food deliveries. Since February, he has created more than 170 face masks inspired both by the pandemic and Hong Kong’s political problems - not for actual use but as pieces of art. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)