In pics | Creative face masks inspired by COVID-19 pandemic and Hong Kong political unrest

A Hong Kong actor and costume designer, Edmond Kok, has had little theatre work during the COVID-19 pandemic but found creative opportunity in now ubiquitous face masks. In one of Edmond Kok's creations, a 3D visualisation of a spiky coronavirus bursts out of a face mask. A design inspired by a Thai temple symbolises people missing their favourite holiday destinations because of travel restrictions. Another mask uses a plastic takeout container to remind people of the environmental cost of food deliveries. Since February, he has created more than 170 face masks inspired both by the pandemic and Hong Kong’s political problems - not for actual use but as pieces of art. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok is making a face mask at his studio in Hong Kong. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Face masks are seen on the table in studio by Kok in Hong Kong. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a spiky green mask which is a 3D visualisation of coronavirus. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask decorated with many different fruits. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask designed with a stuffed glove stuck on it, representing a hand over his mouth. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask inspired by the decoration of Thai temple. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask made by a paper tiger use for villain hitting. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Edmond Kok wearing a face mask made by a rubber yellow duck. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask designed as traditional clown face and bow tie costume. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask made from takeaway container. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask made from Chinese bamboo steamer. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask made by a white paper. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Kok wearing a face mask covered in blue artificial flowers which he made on Valentine's Day this February. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 07:13 pm