In Pics | Counting of the swans on Britain’s River Thames Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.
Reuters
July 19, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
A swan reacts as Swan Uppers record details of cygnets during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames, Shepperton near Windsor, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)
Cygnets swim past Swan Uppers during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames, Shepperton near Windsor, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)
Detail is seen on the hat of David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, as Swan Uppers record details during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames, Shepperton near Windsor, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)
Swan Uppers record return a cygnet after recording details during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames, Shepperton near Windsor, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)
Swan Uppers moor their boats to take a break at The Swan pub during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames, Shepperton near Windsor, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)
Swan Uppers record details of a cygnet during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames, Shepperton near Windsor, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)
Swan Uppers are towed during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames, Shepperton near Windsor, Britain, July 18. (Image: Reuters)