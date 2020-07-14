In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: A look at all major vaccine candidate worldwide and their status update

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: A look at all major vaccine candidate worldwide and their status update

Amid Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine claims, a look at all the major vaccine candidates currently and their status as of July 13.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Researchers worldwide are working around the clock to find a vaccine against SARS-COV-2. As of July 13, more than 130 vaccines are in various stages of development. Russia has completed Phase I clinical trials on its coronavirus vaccine candidate and may be all set for the second round of human trials. Amid Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine claims, a look at all the major vaccine candidates currently and their status as of July 13. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/12

Researchers worldwide are working around the clock to find a vaccine against SARS-COV-2. As of July 13, more than 130 vaccines are in various stages of development. Russia has completed Phase I clinical trials on its coronavirus vaccine candidate and may be all set for the second round of human trials. Amid Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine claims, a look at all the major vaccine candidates currently and their status as of July 13. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vaccine testing process. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/12

Status check as of July 13. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vaccine testing process. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/12

Vaccine testing process. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vaccine testing process | Attempts to accelerate development. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/12

Vaccine testing process | Attempts to accelerate development. (Image: News18 Creative)

Genetic vaccines | Vaccines that use one or more of the coronavirus’s own genes to provoke an immune response. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/12

Genetic vaccines | Vaccines that use one or more of the coronavirus’s own genes to provoke an immune response. (Image: News18 Creative)

Genetic vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/12

Genetic vaccines project worldwide. (Image: News18 Creative)

Genetic vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/12

Genetic vaccines project worldwide. (Image: News18 Creative)

Viral vector vaccines | Vaccines that use a virus to deliver coronavirus genes into cells and provoke an immune response. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/12

Viral vector vaccines | Vaccines that use a virus to deliver coronavirus genes into cells and provoke an immune response. (Image: News18 Creative)

Viral vector vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)
9/12

Viral vector vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)

Protein based vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)
10/12

Protein based vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)

Whole-virus vaccines | Vaccines that use a weakened or inactivated version of the coronavirus to provoke an immune response. (Image: News18 Creative)
11/12

Whole-virus vaccines | Vaccines that use a weakened or inactivated version of the coronavirus to provoke an immune response. (Image: News18 Creative)

Whole-virus vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)
12/12

Whole-virus vaccines. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #COVID-19 vaccine #Slideshow #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.