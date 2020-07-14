In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: A look at all major vaccine candidate worldwide and their status update

Researchers worldwide are working around the clock to find a vaccine against SARS-COV-2. As of July 13, more than 130 vaccines are in various stages of development. Russia has completed Phase I clinical trials on its coronavirus vaccine candidate and may be all set for the second round of human trials. Amid Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine claims, a look at all the major vaccine candidates currently and their status as of July 13. (Image: News18 Creative)