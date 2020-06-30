App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Moroccans reconnect as lockdown lifts after 3 months

Moroccans welcomed the end of lockdown like a religious holiday. Morocco has recorded nearly 12,000 coronavirus cases so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moroccans are re-experiencing a taste of the life before. In newly opened public spaces, every sip of coffee in a cafe, every dip in a river with friends, every moment of outdoor intimacy is savoured, marking the end of more than three months of coronavirus lockdown on June 25. However, the pandemic’s impact on Morocco's economy and Moroccans' well-being will take a long time to heal. There are over 11,900 coronavirus cases and 220 deaths have been recorded in Morocco so far. The country hasn't yet announced when it will reopen to international travel. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Moroccans are re-experiencing a taste of pre-COVID life before. In newly opened public spaces, every sip of coffee in a cafe, every dip in a river with friends, every moment of outdoor intimacy is savoured, marking the end of more than three months of coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the pandemic’s impact on Morocco's economy will take a long time to heal. Around 12,000 coronavirus cases and over 200 deaths have been recorded in Morocco so far. The country hasn't yet announced when it will reopen international travel. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

People wear face masks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the reopened Medina of Rabat after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Women walk past a reopened hair salon in the Rabat Medina after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

People gather at a reopened beach on the first weekend after lockdown measures were lifted in Sale. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A man crosses by boat from Rabat to Sale after lockdown measures were lifted, in Morocco. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Youths play basketball in a reopened court after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Families gather at a beach after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Boys wearing face masks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pose for a portrait as they spend time at a reopened beach for the first time since lockdown measures were lifted, in Rabat. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Women watch as their kids swim at a reopened beach after lockdown measures were lifted in Sale. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

People gather at a reopened beach on the first weekend after lockdown measures were lifted in Sale. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Families spend time at a reopened park after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Morocco #Slideshow #World News

