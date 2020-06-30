In Pics | Moroccans reconnect as lockdown lifts after 3 months

Moroccans are re-experiencing a taste of pre-COVID life before. In newly opened public spaces, every sip of coffee in a cafe, every dip in a river with friends, every moment of outdoor intimacy is savoured, marking the end of more than three months of coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the pandemic’s impact on Morocco's economy will take a long time to heal. Around 12,000 coronavirus cases and over 200 deaths have been recorded in Morocco so far. The country hasn't yet announced when it will reopen international travel. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)