In pics | Coronavirus-led lockdown: A look at how Argentinians are finding ways to be happy

Instead of separation, the quarantine measures imposed in March brought people, who had been strangers earlier, together, dancing at their windows and balconies to rock and Latin music. The global pandemic has brought illness and death, and for millions economic crisis. The Social Psychology Observatory at the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, had found that quarantine measures have increased anxiety, uncertainty and feelings of extreme weariness. For some introverts, the quarantine has meant welcome solitude. Let’s take a look at the quarantine experience of some Argentinians and how they are trying to find happiness during this time. (Image: AP)
The Arevalo-Robledo family, dressed as The Simpsons, poses for a photo in their living room during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in Buenos Aires. Mariano Arevalo is Homer, Mariel Robledo is Marge, Federico Garozzo is Bart, Julieta is Lisa and Camila Arevalo is Maggie. This family said every day of lockdown started to look the same, so they decided every Saturday to dress in different costumes to combat boredom and put some humour into their lives. (Image: AP)
Keila Lozano aims her camera from inside her bedroom during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires. Lozano, a model, costume designer, and photographer, said she stopped racing around and started slowing down her life-work rhythm during the quarantine, and that it would have been impossible before the lockdown. (Image: AP)
Deflina Espina plays music at home during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in Buenos Aires. Although Espina normally works as a DJ at parties and loves contact with people, she said the quarantine has helped her work on herself. (Image: AP)
Camila Fernandez poses for a photo on her bed. The 26-year-old who works at the prosecutor's office lives alone in her apartment in the company of books, of which she has read more than 20 during quarantine, while studying to become a public translator and English teacher. "Quarantine is an ideal state," said Fernandez. (Image: AP)
Marcela Alvarez holds her birthday party in her balcony, one of many celebrations she's held from her balcony during the lockdown. Alvarez's neighbours caught on to her idea and started celebrating special dates from their own balconies, like Father's Day, birthdays, even marking the deaths of passed relatives. Marcela said she now considers her neighbours to be like family. (Image: AP)
Tatiana Fronti works at her sewing machine during the government-ordered lockdown. The 29-year-old textile designer separated from her decade-long partner days before the quarantine started, and had to cancel her trip to the US to see her favourite singer, Lady Gaga. Instead of getting depressed, she redecorated her house, passed four subjects in an online business administration course, and focused on her underwear brand TIEF, which is seeing a rise in sales. (Image: AP)
Horacio Bonafina poses for a photo from inside his home. The 36-year-old psychologist said the quarantine has allowed him to relax and hopes to continue working for home after it's lifted. (Image: AP)
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 05:15 pm