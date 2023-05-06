In Pics: Coronation of the longest-serving British heir apparent, King Charles III

1/8 King Charles III has been crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Britain's first coronation in 70 years as the monarchy faces challenges ahead.

2/8 The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the King Charles III's coronation. (@KensingtonRoyal)

3/8 The King and The Queen arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation Service travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of Household Cavalry. (@KensingtonRoyal)

4/8 Prince George, the son of Prince William and Catherine and second-in-line to the throne, serve as one of several "pages of honour". (@KensingtonRoyal)

5/8 The most sacred part of the Coronation Service, The Archbishop of Canterbury anoints His Majesty’s hands, chest and head with holy oil in the Coronation Chair. Regarded as a moment between the Sovereign and God, the Anointing Screen protects the sanctity of this act. (Source: Reuters)

6/8 The King is dressed in symbolic ‘vestments’, and presented with items of Regalia, each a visible reminder of his role and his responsibility to God. (Reuters)

7/8 The clergy, congregation and choir all cried ‘God Save The King’ as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. (Reuters)