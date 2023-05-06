English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics: Coronation of the longest-serving British heir apparent, King Charles III

    The United Kingdom today marked the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST
    King Charles III has been crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Britain's first coronation in 70 years as the monarchy faces challenges ahead.
    1/8
    King Charles III has been crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Britain's first coronation in 70 years as the monarchy faces challenges ahead.
    The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the King Charles III's coronation. (@KensingtonRoyal)
    2/8
    The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the King Charles III's coronation. (@KensingtonRoyal)
    The King and The Queen arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation Service travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of Household Cavalry. (@KensingtonRoyal)
    3/8
    The King and The Queen arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation Service travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of Household Cavalry. (@KensingtonRoyal)
    Prince George, the son of Prince William and Catherine and second-in-line to the throne, serve as one of several &quot;pages of honour&quot;. (@KensingtonRoyal)
    4/8
    Prince George, the son of Prince William and Catherine and second-in-line to the throne, serve as one of several "pages of honour". (@KensingtonRoyal)
    The most sacred part of the Coronation Service, The Archbishop of Canterbury anoints His Majesty’s hands, chest and head with holy oil in the Coronation Chair. Regarded as a moment between the Sovereign and God, the Anointing Screen protects the sanctity of this act. (Source: Reuters)
    5/8
    The most sacred part of the Coronation Service, The Archbishop of Canterbury anoints His Majesty’s hands, chest and head with holy oil in the Coronation Chair. Regarded as a moment between the Sovereign and God, the Anointing Screen protects the sanctity of this act. (Source: Reuters)
    The King is dressed in symbolic ‘vestments’, and presented with items of Regalia, each a visible reminder of his role and his responsibility to God. (Reuters)
    6/8
    The King is dressed in symbolic ‘vestments’, and presented with items of Regalia, each a visible reminder of his role and his responsibility to God. (Reuters)
    The clergy, congregation and choir all cried ‘God Save The King’ as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. (Reuters)
    7/8
    The clergy, congregation and choir all cried ‘God Save The King’ as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. (Reuters)
    Key political figures and world leaders including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among the 2,000 attendees for the King's Coronation. (@NATO)
    8/8
    Key political figures and world leaders including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among the 2,000 attendees for the King's Coronation. (@NATO)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #British King #King Charles III #King Charles III coronation #Queen Camilla #United Kingdom
    first published: May 6, 2023 06:03 pm