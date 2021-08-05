In Pics | Colourful hot air balloons fill the skies during Bristol Fiesta Fortnight

Hot air balloons fill the skies above the English city during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. (Image: AP)

The ‘Fiesta Fortnight’ features hundreds of hot air balloons taking off from multiple locations across the city and filling the sky with not only classic hot air balloons, but some special shapes and characters. (Image: AP)

The mass ascent took off on August 2 and will take place till August 15. (Image: Reuters)

The usual on-the-ground activities at the Ashton Court estate was cancelled due to the pandemic and instead, a Fiesta Fortnight supported by Costa Coffee featuring hundreds of balloons lifting off took place. (Image: Reuters)

Hot air balloons take off from Elm Park in Bristol, marking the beginning of the Fiesta Fortnight event. (Image: Reuters)

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is the largest annual hot air balloon event in Europe and normally attracts more than 5,00,000 visitors. (Image: Reuters)

The event was kept a secret to stop crowds from gathering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)

A crew member inspects a partially inflated hot air balloon at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain, on August 4. (Image: Reuters)

A hot air balloon is seen flying at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain, on August 4. (Image: Reuters)