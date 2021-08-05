MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Don’t miss the webinar on Capturing the Essence of ESG in the Indian Market.
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics | Colourful hot air balloons fill the skies during Bristol Fiesta Fortnight

The ‘Fiesta Fortnight’ features hundreds of hot air balloons taking off from multiple locations across the city and filling the sky with not only classic hot air balloons, but some special shapes and characters. The mass ascent took off on August 2 and will take place till August 15.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
Hot air balloons fill the skies above the English city during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
Hot air balloons fill the skies above the English city during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. (Image: AP)
The ‘Fiesta Fortnight’, featuring hundreds of hot air balloons taking off from multiple locations across the city and filling the sky with not only classic hot air balloons, but some special shapes and characters.
The ‘Fiesta Fortnight’ features hundreds of hot air balloons taking off from multiple locations across the city and filling the sky with not only classic hot air balloons, but some special shapes and characters. (Image: AP)
The mass ascent took off on August 2 and will take place till August 15.
The mass ascent took off on August 2 and will take place till August 15. (Image: Reuters)
The organisers of the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta with the usual on-the-ground activities at the Ashton Court estate was cancelled due to the pandemic and instead a Fiesta Fortnight supported by Costa Coffee featuring hundreds of balloons lifting off took place.
The usual on-the-ground activities at the Ashton Court estate was cancelled due to the pandemic and instead, a Fiesta Fortnight supported by Costa Coffee featuring hundreds of balloons lifting off took place. (Image: Reuters)
Hot air balloons take off from Elm Park in Bristol, marking the beginning of the Fiesta Fortnight event.
Hot air balloons take off from Elm Park in Bristol, marking the beginning of the Fiesta Fortnight event. (Image: Reuters)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is the largest annual hot air balloon event in Europe and normally attracts more than 5,00,000 visitors.
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is the largest annual hot air balloon event in Europe and normally attracts more than 5,00,000 visitors. (Image: Reuters)
The event was kept a secret to stop crowds from gathering due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was kept a secret to stop crowds from gathering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)
A crew member inspects a partially inflated hot air balloon at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain, August 4.
A crew member inspects a partially inflated hot air balloon at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain, on August 4. (Image: Reuters)
A hot air balloon is seen flying at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain, August 4.
A hot air balloon is seen flying at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain, on August 4. (Image: Reuters)
Balloon pilots check the rigging, seen from inside a balloon canopy, as they prepare for the first mass ascent during 'Fiesta Fortnight' in Filton, England, August 4.
Balloon pilots check the rigging, seen from inside a balloon canopy, as they prepare for the first mass ascent during 'Fiesta Fortnight' in Filton, England, on August 4. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bristol #Bristol Fiesta Fortnight #Bristol International Balloon Fiesta #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 5, 2021 04:18 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.