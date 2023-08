1/4 China's capital city Beijing witnessed deadly rains recently, which have been recorded to be heaviest since 140 years ago, stated the city's weather service on August 2. (Image: Reuters)

2/4 "The maximum (amount) of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8 mm, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping," the Beijing Meteorological Service said. (Image: Reuters)

3/4 The Doksuri typhoon reached inwards into China after hitting the southern Fujian province last week. Heavy rains began pounding the typically dry capital and surrounding areas on July 29. The state media warned last week that 130 million people would be affected by the extremely heavy rainfall across northern China. (Image: Reuters)