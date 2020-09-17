In pics: Check out the projected impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global GDP this year

Global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 is expected to be down by 4.5 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), for countries such as Italy, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom, the projected hit is expected to be especially hard, all of which are predicted to experience a fall of more than 10 percent. However, China is expected to see a growth of 1.8 percent. The United States is likely to remain below the global figure with a 3.8 percent reduction. (Source: Statista)