In pics: Check out the projected impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global GDP this year

Global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 is expected to be down by 4.5 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), for countries such as Italy, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom, the projected hit is expected to be especially hard, all of which are predicted to experience a fall of more than 10 percent. However, China is expected to see a growth of 1.8 percent. The United States is likely to remain below the global figure with a 3.8 percent reduction. (Source: Statista)
Italy | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is projected to be down 10.5 percent YoY.
India | The country's real GDP growth for the financial year 2021 is expected to be down 10.2 percent YoY.
Mexico | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is likely to be down 10.2 percent YoY.
The United Kingdom | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is projected to be down 10.1 percent YoY.
France | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is expected to be down 9.5 percent YoY.
Russia | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is likely to be down 7.3 percent YoY.
Brazil | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is projected to be down 6.5 percent YoY.
Canada | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is expected to be down 5.8 percent YoY.
Japan | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is expected to be down 5.8 percent YoY.
Germany | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is likely to be down 5.4 percent YoY.
The global real GDP growth for the year 2020 is projected to be down 4.5 percent YoY.
The United States | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is expected to be down 3.8 percent, YoY.
South Korea | The country's real GDP growth for the year 2020 is likely to be down 1 percent YoY.
China | The only country whose real GDP is expected to see year-on-year growth of 1.8 percent for the year 2020.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 04:14 pm