In pics | California’s worst oil spill blackens beaches

Crews on the water and on shore worked feverishly to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history. (Image: AP)

People said they noticed an oil sheen and smell of petroleum on October 1 evening, but it wasn’t until afternoon on October 2 that the Coast Guard said an oil slick had been spotted. (Image: AP)

Crews continue to clean the oil in the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Huntington Beach, California. (Image: AP)

Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said on October 3 that divers were still trying to determine exactly where the leak occurred in its underwater Southern California pipeline. (Image: AP)

The pipeline and three oil platforms it serves have been shut down. (Image: AP)

Photos show patches of oil coating the sand, signs warning people to stay off the beach and cleanup contractors in white outfits using skimmers and barriers to try to contain and clean the spill. (Image: AP)

Lifeguards gather signs to post that warn that water contact may cause illness as they close the beach after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, California. (Image: AP)

The oil will likely continue to wash up on the shore in several communities for days, officials said. Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the city’s beaches could remain closed for weeks or even months. (Image: AP)